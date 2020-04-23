Final Fantasy VII Remake: Is Jessie alive or dead? Can you save her in chapter 12?

Some fans of the Final Fantasy VII Remake want to know if Jessie is alive or dead, and if there's any way to save her in chapter 12.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake has been out just for two-weeks and it's already reported to be the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive. With lots of old-school and new fans playing it, dozens of people have fallen head over heels in love with best girl Jessie. Unfortunately, with her dire fate being infamous, these same people are wanting to know if it's possible to save her in chapter 12 and whether she is remarkably alive or unsurprisingly dead.

Square Enix had previously stated before its launch that the Final Fantasy VII Remake wouldn't play favourites between Tifa or Aerith, but it's hard to know whether they expected everyone to fall in love with Jessie instead.

You can get a kiss from the best girl and you can also agree to spend the night with her for a date that tragically never happens, but is it possible to save her and does she actually manage to survive and escape Square Enix's Grim Reaper? For all of you who became smitten with her, there is reason to believe that she could be alive.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Part 2 might come out sooner than expected

Can you save Jessie in chapter 12 of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

No, it's impossible to save Jessie during chapter 12 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

There are choices in the Final Fantasy VII Remake that alter scenes and resolutions, but nothing you do will allow you to ever save Jessie.

And, for those of you who were kind enough to ask by not always thinking with your junk, you can't save Biggs either. However, when it comes to him, he apparently didn't need your help as God must've been smiling down on him.

Does Jessie die in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

It's implied that Jessie does die in the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Old-school fans won't be overly shocked by this outcome as Jessie, Biggs, and Wedge all died in the original Final Fantasy VII.

With that being said, it's more than just slightly possible that everyone's new favourite girl actually survived.

Is Jessie alive at the end of the FF7 Remake?

Jessie could still be alive at the end of the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

While she didn't survive the original Final Fantasy VII, the Remake does hint that Jessie is still alive.

There's a very short scene at the end of the game which confirms that Biggs survived chapter 12 and is healing up in the orphanage in sector 5.

In regard to everyone's favourite pizza-loving girl, this same scene hints that she is alive too thanks to the appearance of what appears to be her glove on the table. And yes, it should be be Jessie's glove as there's obvious metal plating.

This doesn't confirm that Jessie managed to avoid death, but it does hint at it being the case as she and Biggs were on different levels when they appeared to have died. This suggests that she and Biggs could have both ended up in the orphanage and that she is possibly no longer bedridden.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake makes a lot of changes including the return of another supposed to be dead character for part 2, so the possibility of Jessie of being alive isn't all too slim.

And, with how well she was developed in the first episode, her involvement in the second part would be highly welcome for many as it's no longer a remake but more a reimagining.

FF7 REMAKE: Does Cloud love Tifa or Aerith?

Some old-school fans might not want her to be alive due to not wanting so many massive changes, and it's easy to understand this viewpoint along with the sentiment that deaths shouldn't be cheapened by turning out to be fake outs.

However, at the same time, her hypotehtical return would be nice as she's become a fan-favourite, the original game is forever immortalised and thus can be returned to whenever, and her involvement would make part 2 even more unpredictable than it currently is set up to be.