Final Fantasy VII Remake: How to increase stagger to 200 for Battle Intel report

A guide for how to increase your stagger damage to 200 in the Final Fantasy VII Remake to complete the corresponding Battle Intel report for Chadley.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake has been available on the PlayStation 4 for only two weeks and already it's reported to be the fastest-selling Sony exclusive with 3.5 million sales. It's an incredible experience despite its admitted shortcomings which come in the form of its side missions, but one of the optional quests you'll want to complete all of is the Battle Intel reports for Chadley as these unlock extra materia and summons. One of the reports require you to increase your stagger damage from 160 to 200, and this is something you can easily achieve with Tifa.

There are numerous summons that can be unlocked in the Final Fantasy VII Remake including the icy cold Shiva, Fat Chocobo, and Leviathan who was one of the worst boss fights in Final Fantasy XV thanks to the game's camera and the sea beasts refusal to die. While you receive your first summon by speaking to best girl Jessie early in the game, the rest are unlocked by completing VR missions given by Chadley.

However, to unlock these VR missions and extra materia you must complete his Battle Intel reports. So, if you're finding this to be difficult, below you'll discover how to increase your stagger damage from 160 to 200 using Tifa.

How to increase stagger to 200 in FF7 Remake

You can increase your stagger from 160 to 200 in the Final Fantasy VII Remake by fighting a sweeper with Tifa.

Increasing your stagger to 200 by fighting a sweeper can be done by progressing through the Final Fantasy VII Remake narrative or by fighting one in the colosseum.

Once you come up against a sweeper, you'll want to pressure it into falling on its mechanical knees so it becomes staggered.

When this has happened, you'll then want to use Tifa's Unbridled Strength ability.

After you've used the aforementioned ability, you'll then want to press triangle repeatedly to use either Omnistrike or Whirling Uppercut. This should result in your stagger quickly increasing from 160 to 200 plus.

It can be done on enemies aside from the sweeper and the Fat Chocobo is a boss that has been mentioned by plenty of others, but - as expertly demonstrated by YouTuber Release-Fire - the sweeper is one of the easier enemies to complete the Battle Intel report with.