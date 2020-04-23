Quick links

Everton player admits he's been shocked by Carlo Ancelotti

The italian head coach of soccer teams Carlo Ancelotti attends as guest the LBA LegaBasket of Serie A match between Virtus Segafredo Bologna and Vanoli Cremona at PalaDozza on December 3,...
Everton defender Mason Holgate has recently penned a new long-term contract to keep him at Goodison Park.

Mason Holgate of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on October 29, 2019 in...

Mason Holgate has admitted to Copa 90 that he has been shocked by Carlo Ancelotti since he arrived at Everton.

Ancelotti has done well since taking over at Everton, with the Toffees making a clear improvement under the Italian.

And Holgate has suggested that he has been surprised by Ancelotti’s personality, as he is far more talkative than he first expected.

"I’m really enjoying it. He’s completely different to what I thought he would be. He’s so outgoing and easy to talk to," Holgate said. "He’s real nice man.

 

"When someone who has done what he has done, when he says something everyone pays attention. I think we’re just going to get better and better."

Holgate has certainly benefitted from Ancelotti’s arrival, as the new Everton boss has really taken a shine to him.

Holgate has been a regular in Everton’s starting line-up, with his performances impressing.

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach

The England youth international has just signed a new long-term deal at Goodison Park, and there are high hopes for his future.

Holgate could face increased competition for a place in Everton’s defence next term though.

It is thought that Ancelotti wants to improve the Toffees’ defensive options, with Gabriel heavily linked with a move to Merseyside by Sky Sports.

