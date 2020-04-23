Everton player admits he's been shocked by Carlo Ancelotti

Everton defender Mason Holgate has recently penned a new long-term contract to keep him at Goodison Park.

Mason Holgate has admitted to Copa 90 that he has been shocked by Carlo Ancelotti since he arrived at Everton.

Ancelotti has done well since taking over at Everton, with the Toffees making a clear improvement under the Italian.

And Holgate has suggested that he has been surprised by Ancelotti’s personality, as he is far more talkative than he first expected.

"I’m really enjoying it. He’s completely different to what I thought he would be. He’s so outgoing and easy to talk to," Holgate said. "He’s real nice man.

"When someone who has done what he has done, when he says something everyone pays attention. I think we’re just going to get better and better."

Holgate has certainly benefitted from Ancelotti’s arrival, as the new Everton boss has really taken a shine to him.

Holgate has been a regular in Everton’s starting line-up, with his performances impressing.

The England youth international has just signed a new long-term deal at Goodison Park, and there are high hopes for his future.

Holgate could face increased competition for a place in Everton’s defence next term though.

It is thought that Ancelotti wants to improve the Toffees’ defensive options, with Gabriel heavily linked with a move to Merseyside by Sky Sports.