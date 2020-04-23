The best drinking games to play on Zoom: From Never Have I Ever to Most Likely To!

Looking for new ways to keep yourselves entertained this quarantine? We've got you covered.

Many of us are now reaching our lockdown limit. There's only so many new activities to source, from knit-a-longs and book clubs, to online quizzing.

It's hard to find something to keep not just yourselves in isolation, but activities which you can play with friends online through messaging services like Zoom or Skype. So we've devised a list of the best drinking games you can play with friends over the phone/through the video messenger for your entertainment.

Trust us, you'll be feeling like it's the weekend soon enough with one of these classics.

Never Have I Ever

Since we have plenty of time to chat, why not turn the conversation toward finding out all your best mates' secrets? Never Have I Ever is a sure-fire way of uncovering something you've always wanted to know about your pals.

If you haven't played before, the rules are simple: the group takes it in turn to say something they’ve never done; everyone who has done the 'said' thing takes a drink.

Want to know who secretly has a crush on who, or which of your mates has broken the law? This is the way to find out.

Movie drinking games

If you're a fan of movie drinking games, then you don't have to worry about quarantine blocking you from carrying on your go-to hangout activity!

If you download Netflix Party as a Google Chrome extension, then you can choose a movie - or TV show - to play a drinking game to with friends.

If you're looking for inspo, check out this Too Hot to Handle drinking game to see what everyone has been talking about online.

Most Likely To

This main thing to keep in mind when playing drinking games over Zoom is they need to be simple, and not have cards or any other equipment.

Most Likely To is then the perfect group game, as it gets you hammered while also revealing who knows who best in your friendship group! Win-win.

It's easy to play: one person asks the group who’s the most likely to do something, for example "who is most likely to get arrested?" Whoever is chosen by the majority as 'most likely to' do the said thing, takes a big ol' drink.

