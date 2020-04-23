Report tips Newcastle to win race for £30m valued star

Newcastle United could blow their Premier League rivals out of the water with Marseille's Ligue 1 star Morgan Sanson heading to St James' Park.

Newcastle United could blow their rivals out of the water in the chase to sign Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson with Le10 Sport claiming that the Magpies’ new Saudi Arabian owners are willing to spend over £200 million this summer on new signings.

About two weeks ago, Magpies fans would have scoffed at the suggestion that the much-maligned Mike Ashley would free up the required funds to sign a £30 million-rated Frenchman.

But everything is changing at the speed of light at St James’ Park.

And, with ESPN reporting that Newcastle could target big-name additions like Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens and Willian thanks to the backing and billions of Mohammed Bin Salman, anything feels possible these days.

Sanson, a dynamic and forceful central midfielder who combines boundless energy with a penchant for a defence-splitting pass, looks like exactly the sort of addition that would immediately improve Steve Bruce’s starting XI.

The likes of Everton, West Ham, Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have also been linked with the former Montpellier talisman. But, if Le10 Sport are to be believed, Newcastle have now leapt to the front of the queue with their prospective new owners capable of cantering to victory in an intense transfer battle.

It looks increasingly likely that one of Europe’s most underrated midfielders will be strutting his stuff in black and white next season.