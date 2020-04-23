Report: Everton free to sign £36m forward and £35m midfielder in double-deal

Premier League Everton could reportedly sign two Carlo Ancelotti favourites from Serie A giants Napoli - Hirving Lozano and Allan.

Napoli would not stand in Allan’s way if he wants to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, according to France Football – especially if the Premier League outfit are willing to include the £35 million midfielder as part of a double-deal with Hirving Lozano.

If a Brazilian and a Mexican bid farewell to the Stadio San Paolo this summer, they will depart to very differing receptions from one of the most passionate fanbases in Europe.

While Allan has helped to transform Napoli into a Serie A force during five years in the southern city, Lozano has been a massive, £36 million disappointment. A man who ran the Eredivisie ragged with PSV has started a grand total of eight Serie A matches since his big-money move last summer.

Everton have been linked with both Allan and Lozano.

And according to France Football, Napoli would free up the former to make a £35 million move to Goodison Park as long as The Toffees are willing to take the latter off their hands too.

On paper at least, both players are capable of walking into Everton’s starting XI. Allan, a tenacious ball-winning enforcer, could be the Idrissa Gana Gueye replacement they so badly need, offering some vital grit alongside the guile of an Andre Gomes or Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Lozano, meanwhile, cannot be tainted simply by one disappointing year in a new league, at a new club, where the manager changed midway through the season.

As recently as 2018/19, the jet-heeled winger fired PSV to glory with 21 goals in all competitions from the left wing.