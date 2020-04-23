Quick links

'In front of Ronaldo and Mbappe': Agent discusses Everton's links with in-form star

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and FC Internazionale played behind closed doors at Allianz Stadium after the Italian Government has...
Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly made Lazio's Serie A superstar Ciro Immobile his top target for Premier League giants Everton this summer.

Lazio's Italian striker Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring to give the side a 2-0 lead during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SS Lazio at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on February 23,...

Everton face the unenviable task of knocking on Claudio Lotito’s door if they want to sign Lazio striker Ciro Immobile this summer, the Italy international’s agent has told Tuttomercatoweb.

It’s all well and good boasting two of the most creative midfielders in European football. You also need someone to put away those defence-splitting through balls provided by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto.

Thankfully, Lazio have Ciro Immobile. The former Torino talisman has produced a remarkable 27 goals in 26 Serie A games this season, 30 in all competitions, with the Rome-based giants dreaming of a first Scudetto triumph since the year 2000.

Immobile’s remarkable productivity has caught the eye of Carlo Ancelotti with TEAMtalk claiming that Everton are willing to offer Moise Kean in exchange to land their £43 million-rated top target this summer.

Citta Celeste, meanwhile, says a £135,000-a-week deal is on the table to make the 30-year-old the highest earner at Goodison Park.

But this is all well and good. Everton still need to go through the Lotito, the famously hard-nosed Lazio president who makes Daniel Levy look like a walkover.

Ciro Immobile of Italy attends FIGC Concert

“Lazio has become a very important power in Italian football. In the past, Ciro made choices and never put the economic aspect before. He always preferred to go where he felt valued, loved, appreciated. Even at the cost of losing,” Marco Sommella says.

“As for the market, whoever wants to (sign him), will eventually have to knock on Lotito's door. And, of course, also to that of Ciro..

“He and the team were doing extraordinary things (before the pause). Just remember that the numbers speak for themselves: he is in front of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Mbappe.”

In fact, only Robert Lewandowski and Erling Braut Haaland can better Immobile’s record of 0.9 goals per game this season.

