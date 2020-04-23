Quick links

£45m star asked about potential Tottenham move, he's aware of Spurs links

Danny Owen
A dejected Jose Mourinho manager \ head coach of Manchester United walks off at full time during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester United and Valencia at...
Jose Mourinho's Premier League giants have reportedly wanted Marcel Sabitzer since he destroyed their Champions League hopes with RB Leipzig.

Marcel Sabitzer of Red Bull Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Red Bull Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020...

RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer has been quizzed on speculation linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, though the Austrian international was reluctant to fan the flames too much in conversation with Sport1.

In the eyes of avid Bundesliga fanatics, the absence of Sabitzer from the gossip columns, until very recently at least, was rather baffling.

Sabitzer has been one of the most influential and impressive performers in Germany’s top flight for the last 18 months or so, the driving force of a Leipzig side who are going from strength to strength under Julian Nagelsmann.

The 2019/20 campaign has been the best of Sabitzer’s career with 15 goals in all competitions – two of those coming in last month’s 3-0 Champions League thrashing of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham. So it's about time he has caught the eye of clubs from outside of Germany.

BILD reported after that one-man masterclass in March that the North London giants were keen to lure Sabitzer away from Leipzig in a deal that would cost somewhere in the region of £45 million. But how has the man himself responded to those rumours?

Leipzig's Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer (C) celebrates with Leipzig's French defender Nordi Mukiele (L) and Leipzig's German forward Timo Werner (R) after scoring during the UEFA...

“It is only speculation whether this is actually the case. I read (the reports), but Mourinho didn't tell me personally (that he wanted me). So I don't know if it really is (true),” the former Salzburg ace says when asked about a potential move to England.

A dynamic and skilful attacking midfielder with a penchant for inch-perfect free-kicks, Sabitzer is perhaps one of the few players on planet earth capable of filling a Christian Eriksen-shaped void at the heart of Spurs’ midfield.

But while Tottenham appear to be on a downward trajectory under Mourinho, the opposite can be said of an increasingly impressive Leipzig side.

Marcel Sabitzer of Leipzig celebrates scoring the first goal with Timo Werner during the DFB Cup first round match between VfL Osnabrueck and RB Leipzig at Stadion an der Bremer Brücke on...

