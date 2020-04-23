£45m star asked about potential Tottenham move, he's aware of Spurs links

Jose Mourinho's Premier League giants have reportedly wanted Marcel Sabitzer since he destroyed their Champions League hopes with RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer has been quizzed on speculation linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, though the Austrian international was reluctant to fan the flames too much in conversation with Sport1.

In the eyes of avid Bundesliga fanatics, the absence of Sabitzer from the gossip columns, until very recently at least, was rather baffling.

Sabitzer has been one of the most influential and impressive performers in Germany’s top flight for the last 18 months or so, the driving force of a Leipzig side who are going from strength to strength under Julian Nagelsmann.

The 2019/20 campaign has been the best of Sabitzer’s career with 15 goals in all competitions – two of those coming in last month’s 3-0 Champions League thrashing of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham. So it's about time he has caught the eye of clubs from outside of Germany.

BILD reported after that one-man masterclass in March that the North London giants were keen to lure Sabitzer away from Leipzig in a deal that would cost somewhere in the region of £45 million. But how has the man himself responded to those rumours?

“It is only speculation whether this is actually the case. I read (the reports), but Mourinho didn't tell me personally (that he wanted me). So I don't know if it really is (true),” the former Salzburg ace says when asked about a potential move to England.

A dynamic and skilful attacking midfielder with a penchant for inch-perfect free-kicks, Sabitzer is perhaps one of the few players on planet earth capable of filling a Christian Eriksen-shaped void at the heart of Spurs’ midfield.

But while Tottenham appear to be on a downward trajectory under Mourinho, the opposite can be said of an increasingly impressive Leipzig side.