How long are episodes of Devs? BBC 2 fans left watching film on Singapore's Marina Bay Sands hotel

Devs has proved to be a captivating sci-fi drama on BBC Two but fans aren't pleased about the length of the show's episodes.

We all love a good bit of sci-fi and, in the world's current climate, some science fiction escapism is exactly what we need.

Fortunately, Alex Garland's newest sci-fi creation, Devs, has arrived in the UK at the perfect time.

However, some fans have been left complaining after episode 3 was too short to fill the hour-long time slot and the BBC included a short documentary film on Singapore's Marina Bay Sands hotel.

But will this happen throughout the rest of the series? How long is each episode going to be?

Devs on BBC Two

Devs arrived on BBC Two on April 15th and episodes are following each Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

The series tells the story of Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno). She is a computer engineer who is investigating the quantum computing company, Amaya, run by Nick Offerman's character, Forest.

She is convinced that Amaya is responsible for the disappearance of her boyfriend and will do anything to learn the truth, despite the danger it will put her in.

How long are episodes of Devs?

While new episodes of Devs are being billed as an hour on the BBC Two TV schedule, fans have discovered that episodes are not quite filling the full hour.

Instead, on April 22nd, viewers were left watching a documentary on Singapore's Marina Bay Sands hotel instead of more sci-fi drama.

Episode 1 | 53 minutes

Episode 2 | 48 minutes

Episode 3 | 41 minutes

Episode 4 | 44 minutes

Episode 5 | 44 minutes

Episode 6 | 49 minutes

Episode 7 | 50 minutes

Episode 8 | 48 minutes

Normally, you'd attribute a shorter running time to adverts but in this case, that's not the reason for the shorter episodes. In the US, Devs released on the streaming service Hulu where the length of episodes doesn't really matter.

To get around this slight issue with the scheduling, all eight episodes of Devs are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Want to learn more about the Marina Bay Sands hotel?

If you did want to learn more about Singapore's Marina Bay Sands hotel then the short documentary would no doubt have been an insightful experience.

The short documentary shown after episode 3 of Devs was taken from Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby. The original programme aired back in 2017 but shorter versions have appeared throughout the TV schedule in years since to fill gaps such as we saw after Devs.

The Marina Bay Sands hotel opened in 2010 and was built over three years at a cost of $5.88 billion USD. The three towers house over 2,500 rooms as well as shops, restaurants and even a casino.

The biggest attraction of the hotel though is its Skypark, the continuous structure at the top of the three towers that includes the hotel's swimming pool which offers a stunning view of the city.

Devs, meanwhile, continues each Wednesday and Thursday until the eight-episode series concludes on May 8th.