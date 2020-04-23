David Seaman says he was very surprised when Bielsa signed 33-year-old for Leeds

Leeds United brought in Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid last year, but he hasn't fully convinced at Elland Road.

David Seaman has told Leeds Live that he is surprised that Leeds United signed Kiko Casilla and let Bailey Peacock-Farrell leave last year.

Casilla was signed in January 2019, with Peacock-Farrell departing Leeds to join Burnley.

And Seaman has admitted that the transfer business surprised him at the time, as he always rated Peacock-Farrell.

"I quite liked Peacock-Farrell when I saw him,” the goalkeeper legend said.

“When they got Casilla in I was surprised to be honest, but it's good that there's competition.”

It’s fair to say that Casilla hasn’t entirely convinced since making the move to Leeds.

Although Marcelo Bielsa has great faith in the Spaniard, he has made a number of high-profile errors.

Casilla is always quick off his line, but his judgement can be rash at times, and if Leeds are to earn promotion this season, they may need a more reliable presence between the sticks.

Peacock-Farrell, meanwhile, has barely made an impact at Burnley since departing Leeds.

Nick Pope has remained Burnley’s number one, with the Northern Ireland international still waiting to make his debut for the Clarets.