Leeds United

David Seaman says he was very surprised when Bielsa signed 33-year-old for Leeds

John Verrall
Marcelo Bielsa the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United brought in Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid last year, but he hasn't fully convinced at Elland Road.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United

David Seaman has told Leeds Live that he is surprised that Leeds United signed Kiko Casilla and let Bailey Peacock-Farrell leave last year.

Casilla was signed in January 2019, with Peacock-Farrell departing Leeds to join Burnley.

And Seaman has admitted that the transfer business surprised him at the time, as he always rated Peacock-Farrell.

"I quite liked Peacock-Farrell when I saw him,” the goalkeeper legend said.

 

“When they got Casilla in I was surprised to be honest, but it's good that there's competition.”

It’s fair to say that Casilla hasn’t entirely convinced since making the move to Leeds.

Although Marcelo Bielsa has great faith in the Spaniard, he has made a number of high-profile errors.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Casilla is always quick off his line, but his judgement can be rash at times, and if Leeds are to earn promotion this season, they may need a more reliable presence between the sticks.

Peacock-Farrell, meanwhile, has barely made an impact at Burnley since departing Leeds.

Nick Pope has remained Burnley’s number one, with the Northern Ireland international still waiting to make his debut for the Clarets.

John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

