TikTok Couple have apologised on Instagram after posting racist video

It seems that TikTok needs to do more to prevent people from posting inappropriate content on their platform after a racist video went viral.

A TikTok couple have gone viral on the video sharing app after they posted a very racist video. The pair have been criticised heavily online after they posted the TikTok which contained racist terms and extremely offensive statements towards black people.

The teenagers from Georgia, America posted the video last week and it has since been taken down after the video went viral on social media.

The two have since apologised for their behaviour.

The couple have apologised for their racist TikTok video

The girl from the video put out a public apology on Instagram. She said that she wants to apologise for the 'abhorrent' video that she posted and "knows in her heart how wrong it was".

However she then goes on to put the blame on her boyfriend, saying that he was the racist one and his views became "normalised" to her.

She then explains how she isn't racist herself and asks people to stop contacting her college and sending her death threats, as "one mistake shouldn't ruin a life".

that racist girl and her boyfriend with that tiktok made an apology pic.twitter.com/hD2nO1b02U — ( ) (@suchasaddisco) April 18, 2020

The TikTok couple have been expelled from their high school

The couple attended Carrollton High School in Georgia, USA. The school have released a statement explaining that they do not condone that behaviour and that the two have been expelled.

The superintendent of the school said:

"Two Carrollton High School Students who were featured in a racially offensive TikTok video that spread across social media platforms last night are no longer students in the Carrollton City School District."

What does TikTok do to prevent people posting inappropriate content?

TikTok has 800 million active users worldwide and over 1 billion video views per day. With so much content being uploaded and viewed every second, it's difficult to control what gets posted.

But with a lot of children and young adults using the app, it is important that inappropriate content isn't allowed to remain on the app. So as a TikTok user, the best way to do this is to report any unsuitable content immediately by clicking the share button on any video and pressing report.

Then TikTok will be made aware of the video and can take further action.