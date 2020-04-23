Quick links

‘Complete your childhood dream’: Some fans tweeting ‘greatest talent’ to join Arsenal

Kevin Volland, Julian Baumgartlinger, Benjamin Henrichs and Kai Havertz (R-L) of Leverkusen celebrate after the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Freiburg at BayArena on...
Could Kai Havertz end up at Arsenal this summer?

Kai Havertz of Leverkusen controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Porto at BayArena on February 20, 2020 in...

Some Arsenal fans have responded to Kai Havertz’s post on Twitter and have urged the Bayer Leverkusen star to switch to the Gunners in the summer transfer window.

Havertz, who can also operate as a winger, has posted a simple photo of himself with the caption “Steps”.

Some Arsenal fans believe that the 20-year-old - described by his former Bayer teammate Benjamin Henrichs as the “greatest talent we have in Germany and in the Bundesliga”, as quoted in Goal.com - is taking ‘steps’ to make the move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

 

Bayern Munich's defender Philipp Lahm (L) and Leverkusen's midfielder Kai Havertz vie for the ball during the German First division Bundesliga football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen...

Stats

Havertz has scored six goals and provided five assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The Germany international has also scored three goals and provided two assists in three Europa League matches for the German club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

While Havertz would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal this summer, the Gunners may not be able to cough up the huge transfer fee that Bayer are likely to demand, amid the economic uncertainty in the world at the moment.

Kai Havertz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen controls the ball during the training camp of Bayer 04 Leverkusen on July 18, 2019 in Zell am See, Austria.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

