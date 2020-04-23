‘Complete your childhood dream’: Some fans tweeting ‘greatest talent’ to join Arsenal

Could Kai Havertz end up at Arsenal this summer?

Some Arsenal fans have responded to Kai Havertz’s post on Twitter and have urged the Bayer Leverkusen star to switch to the Gunners in the summer transfer window.

Havertz, who can also operate as a winger, has posted a simple photo of himself with the caption “Steps”.

Some Arsenal fans believe that the 20-year-old - described by his former Bayer teammate Benjamin Henrichs as the “greatest talent we have in Germany and in the Bundesliga”, as quoted in Goal.com - is taking ‘steps’ to make the move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Stats

Havertz has scored six goals and provided five assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The Germany international has also scored three goals and provided two assists in three Europa League matches for the German club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

While Havertz would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal this summer, the Gunners may not be able to cough up the huge transfer fee that Bayer are likely to demand, amid the economic uncertainty in the world at the moment.