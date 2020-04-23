Comparing Serge Aurier and Timothy Castagne's stats this season

Is the Belgian really an upgrade over the Tottenham full-back?

TMW have claimed today that Tottenham are interested in signing Atalanta's Timothy Castagne in the summer transfer window.

Spurs have just Serge Aurier as their natural right-back at the moment and the Ivorian has had a mixed season. The former PSG man has come up with a few incredible performances but there have been games where he has been hugely underwhelming.

In an ideal world, Jose Mourinho would love to sign a better right-back but the best ones will potentially be out of Tottenham's reach this summer due to the economic implications that they, like many others, are bound to face.

Castagne is, no doubt, a very good footballer but has he done better than Aurier in the league this season? Let's have a look.

Aurier has a goal and four assists to his name in 22 games in the Premier League this season. The Ivorian averages 3.1 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 2.5 clearances every game. He also averages 1.2 key passes and 1.5 dribbles per game and has maintained a healthy passing accuracy of 78.3%. (WhoScored)

Castagne, on the other hand, has just a goal and an assist to his name in the Serie A this term. The 24-year-old averages 1.4 tackles, 0.6 interceptions and 0.4 clearances per game which are all well short of Aurier's numbers.

The Belgian's offensive stats aren't much better either. Castagne averages 0.9 key passes and 0.4 dribbles per game - both inferior to Aurier's but the Atalanta man boasts of an impressive 84% passing accuracy, slightly better than the Ivorian's. (WhoScored)

It is important to note that Castagne has only started 11 games this season, half as many as Aurier. If stats are to be believed, Aurier seems a lot better than the Belgian but at 24 years of age, Castagne can quickly develop into a quality defender.

The Belgian will have just 12 months left on his contract in the summer and Tottenham could striker a bargain. A healthy competition between the two could push them to become better but at the moment, Aurier deserves the number one spot.