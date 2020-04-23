Quick links

'Class', 'Straight swap for Ndombele': Some Spurs fans react after hearing who Mourinho wants

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Barcelona midfielder Arthur.

Tottenham Hotspur may need to be crafty in the transfer market this summer, with the financial impact of the global pandemic likely to be felt.

Jose Mourinho may want some new signings whenever the transfer market opens, but Tottenham are unlikely to have major cash to spend.

Now, Mundo Deportivo claim that Tottenham now want to sign Barcelona midfielder Arthur, but face competition from Italian side Inter Milan.

 

Tottenham are allegedly exploring a swap deal, and have asked Barcelona about a move as they look to find out what it would take to land the Brazilian.

Arthur, 23, joined Barca from Gremio in 2018 having emerged as one of the top young midfielders around, and he was even suggested as the heir to Xavi.

So far, Arthur has four goals in 67 games for Barca, and the notion of him moving on is somewhat surprising given that Barcelona still seem to rate him very highly.

For that very reason, some Spurs fans are taking to Twitter to suggest that Arthur is 'so good' and 'fantastic', believing that he would be some capture if Tottenham pulled it off.

Others think that a swap deal for Tanguy Ndombele may make some sense, and is something that boss Mourinho may well like if it became a possibility.

