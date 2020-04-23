Claim made player released by Rangers would ‘consider’ Celtic move

Former Glasgow Rangers star Barry Ferguson says that ex-Ibrox talent Lewis Ferguson would be open to joining Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson has said on PLZ Soccer that Lewis Ferguson would “consider” a move to Celtic.

Ferguson was at Rangers as a youth player and was released back in 2013, but since then the former Ibrox talent has developed into a superb footballer.

The Scotland Under-21 international did well at Hamilton Academical before earning a move to Aberdeen in 2018.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the best young players in the Scottish Premiership, and his uncle and Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has said that if Celtic came calling for him, then he would consider a move to the Hoops despite his Ibrox past.

Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer, as transcribed by The Daily Record: "Of course he would consider it. It's a big club, Would I talk to him again? I'd need to think about that!

"He's the type of boy that it wouldn't faze him. It wouldn't bother him about his dad playing at Rangers and obviously his uncle playing for Rangers.

"If it was the right fit for him, Lewis has got to look out for his own future so if Celtic came in I think he would have to consider it."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ferguson has scored one goal in 28 Scottish Premiership games, has scored one goal in three Scottish Cup matches, and has played once in the Scottish League Cup for Aberdeen so far this season.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Celtic are 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the league table at the moment, although Steven Gerrard’s side so have a game in hand.