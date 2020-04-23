Christian Vieri says Tottenham linked player is the world's best, worth £250m

Jose Mourinho's Spurs reportedly still have a chance of luring Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland to the Premier League.

Erling Braut Haaland is the best striker in world football and could be worth over £250 million, Italy legend Christian Vieri has told Corriere dello Sera of the reported Tottenham Hotspur target.

Now, before you all scoff at the idea of this blonde-haired boy wonder rocking up at North London in the off-season, the prospect of Haaland competing leading the line under Jose Mourinho next season cannot be discounted just yet.

There is a £63 million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract after all.

And if Tottenham do lose talisman Harry Kane this summer, amid claims that an increasingly frustrated academy graduate is open to the idea of joining Juventus or Manchester United, then Daniel Levy will not be short of money to spend.

Though if you ask Vieri, who became the world’s most expensive footballer when joining Inter back in 1999, Haaland could one day follow in his footsteps and secure a place in the history books.

"Haaland is the strongest of all and has done well to choose Borussia Dortmund, the best club to improve the boys,” Vieri says.

“In a couple of years he will go to a great team for £150 million, maybe £250 million.”

Vieri has a point. If Haaland continues on his current trajectory, then Neymar’s place as the costliest player of all time will surely come under more threat than ever before.

And you’d imagine that Tottenham are fully aware of that £63 million release clause, safe in the knowledge that this is perhaps the one and only chance they have of landing a lethal number nine with 40 goals in 33 games this season.