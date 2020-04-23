Quick links

Sheffield United

Liverpool

Premier League

Blades fans react to Chris Basham's incredible stats this season

Shamanth Jayaram
Sheffield United's English defender Chris Basham (L) and Sheffield United's Irish defender John Egan (R) celebrate on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Is Basham the most underrated defender in the Premier League? Sheffield United fans certainly think so.

Chris Basham of Sheffield United celebrates scoring a goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United v Sheffield United at The New York Stadium on November 24, 2018 in...

Sheffield United have exceeded everyone's expectations in the Premier League this season. The Blades' priority before the start of the campaign would have been to stay in the top-flight but nobody would have dared to dream of a top-seven finish. 

Chris Wilder's men are currently seventh in the league, just five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. If the Premier League does restart, Sheffield United have a massive opportunity to get into one of the two European competitions next season which would certainly be a fairytale story. 

 

One of the biggest reasons why the Blades have been as successful as they have been is their centre-halves. Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack O'Connell have all been incredible this season both in attack and in defence. 

Sky Sports took a look at Basham's stats this season and his numbers will blow your mind. 

Basham has made 61 tackles, winning 35 of them. He also has 61 interceptions to his name and has won back possession in the opposition third on seven occasions - the best record among all the centre-halves in the Premier League. 

That is some feat for the 31-year-old who is nowhere near any conversation about the best defenders in the Premier League. 

Chris Basham of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United at Molineux on December 01, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

His numbers speak for itself and Blades fans are thrilled to see him finally get the recognition that he deserves with some of them claiming that he is better than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

Here's how Oli McBurnie and a few other supporters reacted on Twitter.

Chris Basham of Sheffield United in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Bristol City at Bramall Lane on December 8, 2017 in Sheffield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch