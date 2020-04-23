Blades fans react to Chris Basham's incredible stats this season

Is Basham the most underrated defender in the Premier League? Sheffield United fans certainly think so.

Sheffield United have exceeded everyone's expectations in the Premier League this season. The Blades' priority before the start of the campaign would have been to stay in the top-flight but nobody would have dared to dream of a top-seven finish.

Chris Wilder's men are currently seventh in the league, just five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. If the Premier League does restart, Sheffield United have a massive opportunity to get into one of the two European competitions next season which would certainly be a fairytale story.

One of the biggest reasons why the Blades have been as successful as they have been is their centre-halves. Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack O'Connell have all been incredible this season both in attack and in defence.

Sky Sports took a look at Basham's stats this season and his numbers will blow your mind.

No centre-back has won more tackles, made more interceptions or won possession in the attacking third more than Chris Basham this season — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 21, 2020

Basham has made 61 tackles, winning 35 of them. He also has 61 interceptions to his name and has won back possession in the opposition third on seven occasions - the best record among all the centre-halves in the Premier League.

That is some feat for the 31-year-old who is nowhere near any conversation about the best defenders in the Premier League.

His numbers speak for itself and Blades fans are thrilled to see him finally get the recognition that he deserves with some of them claiming that he is better than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

Here's how Oli McBurnie and a few other supporters reacted on Twitter.

Bashambauer — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) April 21, 2020

If Basham weren't 31 he'd be talked about a lot more been consistent for the last few years and been one of our best players this season — Ryan (@ryanmathews1893) April 21, 2020

Virgil van who? — StationaryBlade (@TravelingBlade) April 21, 2020

Bashambauer is amazing.

Jack O’Connell beats Tyrone Mings in every department but is overlooked because he wasn’t bought for tens of millions.

John Egan is one of the best CBs in the league.



The key to Sheffield United being on the cusp of champions league qualification. — Emperor Quarantine (@TeachSUFC) April 21, 2020

Fresh Prince of Bramall Lane — ⚪⚔️ (@thesufcproject) April 21, 2020

Bash is doing 5k in 17mins the man's a machine ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ — martin conroy (@martinconroy6) April 21, 2020

This is the reason why I still have him in my fantasy team — Frank nana kuami Marfo (@kuami_blaq) April 21, 2020