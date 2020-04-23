Quick links

'Bigger and better': ESPN pundit claims 52-year-old boss would reject Newcastle move

John Verrall
Newcastle United could be looking for a new manager to replace Steve Bruce once their takeover goes through.

Don Hutchison has told ESPNFC that he believes Massimiliano Allegri would turn Newcastle United down, if they were to offer him the job.

Allegri has been linked with a move to Newcastle, with their new owners seemingly assessing their managerial options.

Allegri has been out of work since he left Juventus last year, but Hutchison thinks that the Italian boss will wait for a bigger job to become available.

And the former Sunderland man has suggested that Mauricio Pochettino would be a far more realistic option for Newcastle.

 

"Lucien Favre would fit in well," he said. "My ideal manager would be Pochettino.

"I think Max Allegri is destined for bigger and better things. I'm not quite sure he would want to take the Newcastle project on.

"But if Pochettino went to Newcastle, he would be adored like you wouldn't believe.”

Newcastle would surely have had no chance of landing Allegri or Pochettino when Mike Ashley was in charge.

However, things are changing at St. James’ Park, and their new project looks hugely exciting.

Newcastle should have vast funds to spend, as their new owners look to get the Magpies challenging back at the top end of the Premier League table.

The Daily Express have already claimed that Pochettino would be interested in taking the Newcastle job, but Allegri’s feelings towards a move to Tyneside have not yet been reported on.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

