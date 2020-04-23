‘Big shark’: Former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton taunts Celtic ace… again

Former Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joey Barton comments on Celtic ace Scott Brown.

Former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has given his take on Celtic star Scott Brown on the Football CFB podcast.

Barton, who was on the books of Rangers from May 2016 until November 2016, played against Scottish midfielder Brown during an Old Firm derby between the Gers and Celtic.

The former England international midfielder has praised the 34-year-old for having a “phenomenal career”, but the Fleetwood Town manager believes that Brown would have earned more respect had he gone to play his club football in England.

Barton said about Brown on the Football CFB podcast, as transcribed by The Scottish Sun: “He has had a phenomenal career, but there's a reason he hasn't come to the Premier League, a reason he hasn't come and mixed it in the big shark tank down here.

"If he had done he would probably get a lot more respect because he is a good player, there's no doubt a bout it, I've seen it on the European nights.

"Barry Ferguson to his credit, he came down here, Lennon came down here, they've all come down here.

“So to have yourself as a serious European player you have got to come to England. If you are the top boy in Scotland you have got to come and have a go in the Premier League."

New taunts

This is not the first time that Barton - who played for Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers and Burnley in England - has taunted Brown.

Back in June 2016, the Englishman told talkSPORT that the former Hibernian midfielder is not in his league.

Brown is one of the greatest players in Celtic history, and has been on the books of the Hoops since 2007 and is still going strong.

The midfielder has won the league title nine times, the Scottish Cup five times, and the Scottish League Cup on six occasions, and has also played in the Champions League and the Europa League.