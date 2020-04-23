Quick links

‘Big shark’: Former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton taunts Celtic ace… again

Joey Barton head coach
Former Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joey Barton comments on Celtic ace Scott Brown.

Joey Barton of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has given his take on Celtic star Scott Brown on the Football CFB podcast.

Barton, who was on the books of Rangers from May 2016 until November 2016, played against Scottish midfielder Brown during an Old Firm derby between the Gers and Celtic.

The former England international midfielder has praised the 34-year-old for having a “phenomenal career”, but the Fleetwood Town manager believes that Brown would have earned more respect had he gone to play his club football in England.

 

Barton said about Brown on the Football CFB podcast, as transcribed by The Scottish Sun: “He has had a phenomenal career, but there's a reason he hasn't come to the Premier League, a reason he hasn't come and mixed it in the big shark tank down here.

"If he had done he would probably get a lot more respect because he is a good player, there's no doubt a bout it, I've seen it on the European nights.

"Barry Ferguson to his credit, he came down here, Lennon came down here, they've all come down here.

“So to have yourself as a serious European player you have got to come to England. If you are the top boy in Scotland you have got to come and have a go in the Premier League."

Scott Brown of Celtic is seen during the Scott Brown testimonial match between Celtic and Republic of Ireland XI at Celtic Park on May 20, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

New taunts

This is not the first time that Barton - who played for Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers and Burnley in England - has taunted Brown.

Back in June 2016, the Englishman told talkSPORT that the former Hibernian midfielder is not in his league.

Brown is one of the greatest players in Celtic history, and has been on the books of the Hoops since 2007 and is still going strong.

The midfielder has won the league title nine times, the Scottish Cup five times, and the Scottish League Cup on six occasions, and has also played in the Champions League and the Europa League.

Fleetwood Town's manager Joey Barton pictured before the match

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

