Aston Villa favourite talks up possibility of future management team with ex-Villa captain

Olly Dawes
Aston Villa heroes Martin Laursen and Olof Mellberg may return one day.

Former Aston Villa defender Martin Laursen has told the Birmingham Mail that he would love to return to the club with Olof Mellberg one day.

Laursen joined Villa from AC Milan in 2004, with some risk attached to his signature given that he had often suffered injury problems.

The Dane's injury woes did continue with Villa, but his performances made him a Villa favourite, and was even made club captain in 2008, replacing Gareth Barry.

 

Laursen's career sadly ended in 2009, as the centre back retired following major injury issues, with his career ending at the age of just 31.

Some may wonder what could have been with Laursen, as he was so committed and talented, but his body ultimately betrayed him in the end, robbing Villa of a top defender.

Laursen wasn't the only Scandinavian defender loved at Villa Park in that era, as Swede Olof Mellberg was another favourite, racking up more than 250 appearances for the club whilst serving as captain following a 2001 move from Racing Santander.

Mellberg left Villa for Juventus in 2008, and is now in management with Helsingborg after stints with Brommapojkarna and Fremad Amager.

Now, Laursen has admitted that teaming up with Mellberg to take charge of Villa in the future would be 'something nice', and added that maybe it will happen in the years to come.

“It would be something nice,” said Laursen. “Olof is having a good career at the moment. He's done well as a manager at a club in Stockholm, now he's in Helsingborg in Sweden. They couldn't start because of the coronavirus, but he's very serious about his football so you never know maybe some day we'll come,” he added.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

