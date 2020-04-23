Arsenal should revive their interest in Mykola Matviyenko

The Gunners reportedly failed to bring him in back in January.

Another summer transfer window is around the corner and Arsenal, yet again, are in need of a central defender. Mikel Arteta has a lot to consider about his squad but one thing is certain - he has to sign a new defender.

The Gunners have looked a lot more solid at the back since the Spaniard's arrival but there are holes that still need to be filled. Sokratis Papastathopoulos' Arsenal career is coming to an end while Rob Holding and Calum Chambers' injuries are a concern.

David Luiz isn't getting any younger while William Saliba is unlikely to be an immediate starter. Arsenal have been linked with a number of defenders over the last few months and Shakhtar's Mykola Matviyenko is one of them.

Zbirna claimed that Arsenal had tabled £26.5 million loan-to-buy offer for the Ukrainian but that didn't match Shakhtar's valuation of him.

There haven't been any new reports backing Arsenal's interest but the Gunners should consider signing him again in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The likes of Dayot Upamecano and Gabriel Magalhaes will cost a lot and are likely to attract a number of other clubs. Arsenal will find it difficult to pay the big bucks now due to everything that's going on in the world.

Matviyenko is, by no means, a cheap option but the economic implications could drop most players' transfer fee in the upcoming transfer window.

Still only 23, Matviyenko will be a long-term option. The Ukrainian has experience playing in the Champions League and his rise over the last year and a half has truly been remarkable.

Matviyenko is comfortable with the ball at his feet, is commanding in the air and is strong in his tackles. His style of play fits Arteta's system perfectly and he would be an ideal signing for the Gunners this summer.