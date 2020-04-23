Arsenal partnering Gabriel Veron with Gabriel Martinelli could be an exciting combination

Arsenal have been linked with signing another Brazilian.

Yahoo Brasil this week reported Arsenal are monitoring Palmeiras wonderkid Gabriel Veron.

Palmeiras are said to be willing to part with the forward if they receive a fee of £26 million.

This might end up being pretty cheap for a player of Veron's undoubted potential.

All young players are a risk in terms of how they may develop, but Arsenal may be more confident about paying up after seeing Gabriel Martinelli's instant success at The Emirates.

Veron was voted for the best player award at the recent FIFA under-17 World Cup, a sign of his quality.

Part of the temptation to sign him, would be to link him up with Martinelli.

Martinelli's value has already soared after a season in which he has scored 10 first team goals. It's easy to forget he is just 18.

Veron plays more as a right winger than an out and out centre-forward, and he could sync well with Martinelli.

Having 'two Gabriels' up front would be catchy, but the real impact would be on the pitch. Arsenal would have two of Brazil's best young strike talents of their generation, and could enjoy them for the best part of the next decade.

They could make each other better, and the team. Add in goal poacher Eddie Nketiah too, and the future for Arsenal will look very bright.