Answer: You are sitting insde a plane riddle explained - Tricky teaser has fans going round in circles

One riddle to make its way onto social media has involved you sitting inside a plane but it's one that's left many scratching their heads.

Riddle: You are sitting inside a plane

The sitting inside a plane riddle is as follows:

You are in a plane. There is a horse in front of you and a car behind you. Where are you?

Any ideas? Don't go spending too long going round in circles over this riddle.

Answer: You are sitting inside a plane

The answer is that you are on a merry-go-round or carousel.

Yes, the devilish question was referring to the popular fairground ride rather than asking you to name parts of an actual aeroplane.

While the popular fairground attraction traditionally uses horses, as seen in the image below, recent times have seen a whole host of other configurations becoming popular, featuring cars, planes and other vehicles.

