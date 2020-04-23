Answer: What flies without wings riddle - it's a classic!

What flies without wings? Not sure? Well, here's the answer.

Riddle: What flies without wings?

This one has definitely been around for a very long time, but everybody loves a classic!

Here's the riddle:

"What flies without wings?"

It's essential to think outside of the box with this one. When guessing, you're sure to come up with a range of objects which may fit the description, but it's a little more abstract than that...

Still haven't got it?

Well, that's perfectly fine because we have the answer right down below.

Answer: What flies without wings riddle

The answer to the "what flies without wings" riddle is "time".

Seems like a really easy riddle now, right?

Don't take it to heart. All the best riddles appear so simple and easy once the answers have been determined.

We only wish time flew faster during the lockdown.

However, the bombardment of riddles and puzzles certainly helps fill the days. Be sure to run this one by your family or friends to see if they can crack it.

