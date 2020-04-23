If you're stumped by the "how many sides does a circle have" riddle, not to worry. Here's the answer.

How have you been keeping busy during the lockdown?

We're all doing our very best to fend off an onslaught of severe boredom, but it helps to know that we're all in this together.

Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to keep entertained at home. We have streaming services like Netflix and Spotify, offering us access to countless albums, films and TV shows just waiting to be discovered, and of course, it's the perfect time to lose yourself in a great book.

We're sure you've been immersing yourselves in at least one of these, or perhaps you've decided that now is the time to amp up the exercise.

However, keeping fit in and healthy isn't just about staying in good physical shape... you need to keep your brain active too.

One of the best ways to do just that is to challenge it and we're noticing a wealth of puzzles and riddles emerging on social media to help.

At the moment, one, in particular, has people rather curious.

Riddle: How many sides does a circle have?

So, here's the riddle:

"How many sides does a circle have?"

Approach it as a riddle rather than some sort of sincere mathematical question... think carefully.

Still haven't got it? Well, that's okay, because we have the answer for you right down below.

How many sides does a circle have? — Josh (@Yoshi_NY) April 22, 2020

Answer: How many sides does a circle have riddle

The answer to the "how many sides does a circle have" riddle is two.

"Wait a minute, what?" you may be saying.

Well, it's a little tricky, but let's explain... a circle has two sides: the inside and the outside.

Now you get it! We definitely wouldn't expect people to tackle this one before their morning coffee, as it's easy to quickly declare the answer as one. However, with riddles, there's always a eureka moment when thinking outside of the box.

Be sure to share it with your family and friends to see if they can get it.

