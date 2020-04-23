How buy art paintings from Redd in Animal Crossing New Horizons

How to buy art paintings and avoid the fake ones from Redd in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons update 1.20 has come with the arrival of Nature Day. While the addition of Leif is sweet, there's a notorious art seller named Redd who will also join your island. You'll be able to buy art paintings from this nefarious newcomer to add to your Museum, but you'll need to be wary of ones that are fake and worthless.

In addition to the arrival of Leif, Nature Day, and Redd the fox, Animal Crossing New Horizons' update 1.20 has also seen Tom Nook's bank reduce the interest rate for all saving accounts within the game. There's no reason that has been provided for this, but at least you get a letter with a couple of presents attached.

While the reduction in interest rate is peculiar, the update is worthwhile and necessary as you'll want to unlock Redd and the art wing for your museum.

ANIMAL CROSSING: Here's what happens if you time travel backwards in New Horizons

Where to find Redd the fox in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

You'll be able to find Redd the crazy fox on your Animal Crossing New Horizons island once you've opened the art wing for your museum.

So, to unlock Redd in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you first need to speak to Blather who will tell you that he wishes to open a fine art section.

Once this conversation has happened, you'll need to either wait until the next day or time travel 24-hours into the future so you can find a mischievous fox sprawling around your land.

All you need to do now is approach Redd, listen to his sweet talk, buy your very first piece of art for a massively discounted price of bells, and then take it back to Blathers so he can give you a feathered pat on the back.

You'll then need to wait for the art wing of your museum to be constructed or you can again time travel three days into the near future.

When all of this is done, Redd should then decide that he wants to stay on your land after you tell him you're in, but he won't tell you that it's because he sees you as a potential sucker.

Instead, he'll provide you with the same jibber-jabber and sweet talk about being family and practically cousins, but all you need to do is just put up with it to find his trawler.

#AnimalCrossing: New Horizons v.1.2.0 update is now available for download now on #NintendoSwitch.



Adds new content features including Leif, Redd, among others! Patch notes coming soon. pic.twitter.com/z62IAZJSKR — ACPocketNews (@ACPocketNews) April 23, 2020

How to buy art from Redd in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can buy fine art and furniture from Redd by entering his trawler in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Unfortunately, you can only buy one piece of art a day from Redd in Animal Crossing New Horizons thanks to their supposed rarity.

To add further obstacles, you also need to be wary of fake artwork as there will be three counterfeits on display out of the total four.

How to avoid buying fake art from Redd

You need to inspect and compare Redd's paintings to their real-life counterparts to avoid buying fake goods in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Some of the discrepancies will be obvious as a lot of the paintings are famous meaning you've probably seen them before, whereas other changes are harder to notice.

HOW TO: Wish upon a star in Animal Crossing New Horizons

If you buy a fake and take it to Blather, he'll inform you that you've been duped into wasting bells on a counterfeit meaning the piece of art won't be approved for the museum.