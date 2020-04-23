Quick links

Alex Rae names the 'phenomenal' player he tried to convince Rangers to sign

Danny Owen
Rangers fans celebrate at the final whistle as Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in...
Scottish Premiership giants Rangers would surely have won a trophy or two more with Kevin Phillips scoring goals for fun at Ibrox.

Kevin Phillips of Sunderland celebrates scoring his first goal against Manchester City during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Manchester City and Southampton at The City of...

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has admitted that he tried to convince the Ibrox giants to sign a ‘phenomenal’ striker in the shape of Kevin Phillips during his playing days, speaking to the club’s official website.

A former Sunderland, Southampton and Aston Villa striker might not have shone at European or international level but, in England at least, he is considered to be among the most lethal hitmen of his generation.

Subscribe

Phillips found the target almost 300 times during a storied career and even claimed the European Golden Shoe award in the year 2000 after scoring 30 goals in 36 Premier League games for Sunderland – a fanciful notion for a variety of reasons in this day and age.

But, much to Rae’s disappointment, the now-46-year-old never donned the royal blue of Rangers, instead spending the entirety of his professional life banging in the goals below the border.

“Best player (I played with) was Kevin Phillips,” says Rae, who shared a dressing room with the eight-time England international at Sunderland.

“He was a phenomenal striker and I tried to talk (former Gers chairman) David Murray into signing him.”

24 Oct 1999: Kevin Phillips of Sunderland celebrates his goal with team mate Alex Rae in the FA Carling Premiership match against West Ham United at Upton Park in London. The game ended 1-...

Rangers’ current number one striker, Alfredo Morelos, can boast a goalscoring record that Phillips himself would be proud of this season.

But the hotheaded Colombian continues to be linked with a big-money move away from Ibrox amid suggestions that Caleb Ekuban or Lyndon Dykes could step into the breach if required.

Kevin Phillips celebrates his goal for WBA during the Championship Playoff Semi Final 2nd Leg match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Hawthorns on May 16,...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

