Alex Rae names the 'phenomenal' player he tried to convince Rangers to sign

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers would surely have won a trophy or two more with Kevin Phillips scoring goals for fun at Ibrox.

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has admitted that he tried to convince the Ibrox giants to sign a ‘phenomenal’ striker in the shape of Kevin Phillips during his playing days, speaking to the club’s official website.

A former Sunderland, Southampton and Aston Villa striker might not have shone at European or international level but, in England at least, he is considered to be among the most lethal hitmen of his generation.

Phillips found the target almost 300 times during a storied career and even claimed the European Golden Shoe award in the year 2000 after scoring 30 goals in 36 Premier League games for Sunderland – a fanciful notion for a variety of reasons in this day and age.

But, much to Rae’s disappointment, the now-46-year-old never donned the royal blue of Rangers, instead spending the entirety of his professional life banging in the goals below the border.

“Best player (I played with) was Kevin Phillips,” says Rae, who shared a dressing room with the eight-time England international at Sunderland.

“He was a phenomenal striker and I tried to talk (former Gers chairman) David Murray into signing him.”

Rangers’ current number one striker, Alfredo Morelos, can boast a goalscoring record that Phillips himself would be proud of this season.

But the hotheaded Colombian continues to be linked with a big-money move away from Ibrox amid suggestions that Caleb Ekuban or Lyndon Dykes could step into the breach if required.