Agency issues response after Arsenal claim made about ‘extraordinary’ player

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Thomas Partey.

Thomas Partey’s representatives have told Marca that the Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder is not in discussion with Arsenal.

Partey’s father, Jacob, was quoted as saying by The Mirror and Metro among other media outlets that he has spoken to the 26-year-old.

Jacob Partey was quoted as saying that his son has told him that talks are going on with Arsenal.

The Ghana international defensive midfielder’s representatives, JJSports, has said that no such talks have taken place.

"It's totally untrue," JJSports told Marca about the speculation.

Reported Arsenal interest

The Guardian reported this week of Arsenal’s interest in signing Partey from Atletico in the summer transfer window.

The report stated that the defensive midfielder - described by his Atletico boss Diego Simeone as “extraordinary” in 2019, as quoted in The London Evening Standard - has a release clause of €50 million (£43.91m).

Atletico have reportedly offered the Ghana international a new contract, and amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it is very likely that he will accept it as not many clubs will not be in a position to spend €50 million (£43.91m) on a single player this summer.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.