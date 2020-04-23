Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Agency issues response after Arsenal claim made about ‘extraordinary’ player

Subhankar Mondal
Filipe Luis (3dL) of Atletico de Madrid jokes with teammates Thomas Teye Partey (2ndR), Kevin Gameiro (L), Stefan Savic (2ndL) and Yannick Carrasco (R) during a training session ahead of...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Thomas Partey.

Copenhagen's striker Viktor Fischer (L) vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 football match FC Copenhagen against Atletico...

Thomas Partey’s representatives have told Marca that the Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder is not in discussion with Arsenal.

Partey’s father, Jacob, was quoted as saying by The Mirror and Metro among other media outlets that he has spoken to the 26-year-old.

Jacob Partey was quoted as saying that his son has told him that talks are going on with Arsenal.

 

The Ghana international defensive midfielder’s representatives, JJSports, has said that no such talks have taken place.

"It's totally untrue," JJSports told Marca about the speculation.

Reported Arsenal interest

The Guardian reported this week of Arsenal’s interest in signing Partey from Atletico in the summer transfer window.

The report stated that the defensive midfielder - described by his Atletico boss Diego Simeone as “extraordinary” in 2019, as quoted in The London Evening Standard - has a release clause of €50 million (£43.91m).

Atletico have reportedly offered the Ghana international a new contract, and amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it is very likely that he will accept it as not many clubs will not be in a position to spend €50 million (£43.91m) on a single player this summer.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their third goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico Madrid and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch