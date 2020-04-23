Quick links

After reported £22m Tottenham link, Spurs target now available for £9m less

Danny Owen
Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho laughs and smiles ahead of the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 2, 2018 in Burnley, England.
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are crying out for a new striker - could Fenerbahce's Super Lig star Vedat Muriqi fit the bill?

Vedat Muriqi of Fenerbahce celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig week 18 football match between Gaziantep FK and Fenerbahce at Gaziantep Stadium on January 18, 2020...

Fenerbahce are now willing to accept a vastly reduced £13 million fee for Vedat Muriqi amid speculation linking the Kosovo international with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, according to Haberler.

A late-blooming 25-year-old who has shot to fame with a relentless flurry of goals over the last 18 months or so, one of Turkey’s biggest clubs were always up against it as they looked to keep Muriqi in Istanbul for another season.

But with the global health crisis likely to have a huge financial impact on even some of the Super Lig’s bonafide giants, it seems that Fenerbahce have been forced to reconsider their approach to the summer transfer market.

Reports claim that Fener will now accept just £13 million for a man who has netted 15 times in 28 games in 2019/20 alone. And that should play straight into the hands of a Spurs side who are crying out for a man capable of easing the goalscoring burden on crocked captain Harry Kane.

Fanatik claimed recently that Tottenham were set to offer £22 million for Muriqi, a physical, 6ft 4ins targetman who looks every inch a Jose Mourinho number nine. Now, however, Spurs could be in a position to land the former Caykur Rizespor talisman for almost £10 million less.

Vedat Muriqi (L) and Max Kruse (R) of Fenerbahce celebrate after winning the Turkish Super Lig soccer match against Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

 

A mooted move to Turf Moor, however, might have hit the buffers. Burnley will not be spending big on individual players any time soon and, even with his price-tag falling, Muriqi might be out of Sean Dyche’s grasp.

“It is true that some European clubs follow Vedat Muriqi. We received an offer from the Premier; from Burnley. We said 'no’,” a Fenerbahce spokesperson told Hurriyet in February.

Fenerbahce's Vedat Muriqi (R) in action during the Turkish Super Lig week 18 football match between Gaziantep FK and Fenerbahce at Gaziantep Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Gaziantep,...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

