After reported £22m Tottenham link, Spurs target now available for £9m less

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are crying out for a new striker - could Fenerbahce's Super Lig star Vedat Muriqi fit the bill?

Fenerbahce are now willing to accept a vastly reduced £13 million fee for Vedat Muriqi amid speculation linking the Kosovo international with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley, according to Haberler.

A late-blooming 25-year-old who has shot to fame with a relentless flurry of goals over the last 18 months or so, one of Turkey’s biggest clubs were always up against it as they looked to keep Muriqi in Istanbul for another season.

But with the global health crisis likely to have a huge financial impact on even some of the Super Lig’s bonafide giants, it seems that Fenerbahce have been forced to reconsider their approach to the summer transfer market.

Reports claim that Fener will now accept just £13 million for a man who has netted 15 times in 28 games in 2019/20 alone. And that should play straight into the hands of a Spurs side who are crying out for a man capable of easing the goalscoring burden on crocked captain Harry Kane.

Fanatik claimed recently that Tottenham were set to offer £22 million for Muriqi, a physical, 6ft 4ins targetman who looks every inch a Jose Mourinho number nine. Now, however, Spurs could be in a position to land the former Caykur Rizespor talisman for almost £10 million less.

A mooted move to Turf Moor, however, might have hit the buffers. Burnley will not be spending big on individual players any time soon and, even with his price-tag falling, Muriqi might be out of Sean Dyche’s grasp.

“It is true that some European clubs follow Vedat Muriqi. We received an offer from the Premier; from Burnley. We said 'no’,” a Fenerbahce spokesperson told Hurriyet in February.