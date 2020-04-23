£16m Premier League striker pokes fun at Leeds United fans on Instagram

Brentford beat Leeds United 2-0 at Griffin Park last season.

Leeds United missed out on promotion last season, and will hope that the global pandemic doesn't end their hopes of a Premier League return this term.

With football shelved for the foreseeable future, Leeds are left in limbo about their promotion fate, with some risk of the season being abandoned.

All we can do right now is look back at games gone by, and Brentford decided to do the same on Wednesday, poking some fun at Leeds in the process.

On April 22nd 2019, Leeds headed down to Griffin Park to take on Brentford, and needed to win having seen Sheffield United beat Hull City earlier in the day.

Leeds fell to a 2-0 defeat with Neal Maupay and Sergi Canos finding the net, which ultimately killed off Leeds' automatic promotion hopes, with Sheffield United clinching promotion just days later.

Brentford took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photo of Leeds fans swearing at Maupay, poking fun at the Whites by saying 'it happened again' – a reference to the 'Leeds are falling apart again' chant.

View this post on Instagram A year ago today, it happened again #BrentfordFC A post shared by Brentford Football Club (@brentfordfc) on Apr 22, 2020 at 5:32am PDT

Maupay himself actually responded by mocking Leeds fans, replying with 'incoming fans crying', prompting joyous replies from Brentford fans and a few more annoyed ones from Leeds supporters.

Maupay earned himself a £16million move to Brighton and Hove Albion just months later, but he seemingly hasn't forgotten the day he downed Leeds.