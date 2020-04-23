'£100m, don't break my heart': Some fans react after their player is linked with Liverpool

Liverpool are said to be interested in snapping up Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the summer.

Leeds United fans are desperate to keep hold of Kalvin Philips, amid rumours that Liverpool could be interested in him.

Bleacher Report claims that Liverpool are eager to snap up the Leeds midfielder, who has been one of the stars of the season for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Phillips is regarded as one of the best players in the Championship, with the 24-year-old’s imposing performances a major reason behind Leeds’ success this year.

The combative midfielder is hugely popular at Elland Road, after coming through Leeds’ youth system.

And Leeds fans really do not want to see Liverpool make a move for Phillips this summer.

Leave Phillips where he is thanks mate — lukey1606 (@Rangersthebest5) April 22, 2020

100 million for Phillips ,anything less is an insult. — christo (@ctrlitt) April 22, 2020

Keep away from are kalvin haha — Craig Davies (@CraigDavies3) April 22, 2020

He’d cut it at that level. Think you’ll look at Ben white too — nathan adams (@Nay_Adams95) April 22, 2020

Dont break my heart please! When we get there next season he is our prem skipper! Yes I am dreaming lad — Dale Wright (@wrightyd93) April 22, 2020

Kalvin Phillips. A squad player? The disrespect! — Austin (@AustinLDN86) April 22, 2020

You realise Phillips signed a new deal so he could play in the prem with Leeds — Lee.ds (@anyoldsport) April 22, 2020

Are you thick? A “squad” player! he’s only the Yorkshire Pirlo and England’s next enganche. Look that up. — WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) April 22, 2020

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be looking to improve his side’s midfield this term, and Phillips could actually present a good option.

The Leeds man would have the energy and technical ability to step into Liverpool’s midfield, although there are question marks over whether he would be a starter or simply a rotational option at Anfield.

Leeds would surely demand a huge fee for Phillips if Liverpool did come in for him, as Bielsa’s side will be wanting to build their team around his talents, if they are promoted to the Premier League.