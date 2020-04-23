Quick links

'£100m, don't break my heart': Some fans react after their player is linked with Liverpool

MIDDLESBROUGH, UK 9TH FEBRUARY. Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United scores his team's first goal to make it 1-1 in the 102nd minute during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough...
Liverpool are said to be interested in snapping up Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the summer.

Kalvin Phillips and his teammates celebrate winning the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Leeds United at the New York Stadium, Rotherham on Saturday 26th January...

Leeds United fans are desperate to keep hold of Kalvin Philips, amid rumours that Liverpool could be interested in him.

Bleacher Report claims that Liverpool are eager to snap up the Leeds midfielder, who has been one of the stars of the season for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Phillips is regarded as one of the best players in the Championship, with the 24-year-old’s imposing performances a major reason behind Leeds’ success this year.

 

The combative midfielder is hugely popular at Elland Road, after coming through Leeds’ youth system.

And Leeds fans really do not want to see Liverpool make a move for Phillips this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be looking to improve his side’s midfield this term, and Phillips could actually present a good option.

The Leeds man would have the energy and technical ability to step into Liverpool’s midfield, although there are question marks over whether he would be a starter or simply a rotational option at Anfield.

Leeds would surely demand a huge fee for Phillips if Liverpool did come in for him, as Bielsa’s side will be wanting to build their team around his talents, if they are promoted to the Premier League.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

