Instagram: Who started the Pillow Challenge? Dress trend even celebrities adore!

A new trend has gone viral on Instagram, seeing users wear their bed pillows as dresses.

As we're all staying at home in lockdown, comfy clothes are a must. The jeans and suits are staying in the wardrobe and are being replaced by joggers, leggings and hoodies for the foreseeable future.

But some girls on Instagram are opting to wear something different whilst lounging around at home. The newest quarantine trend is to wear your pillow as a dress. Who knew you could make your bed linen into a fashion item!

The Pillow Challenge has gone viral all over social media, with celebrities even now taking part, but who actually started it?

Who started the Instagram Pillow Challenge?

The challenge was started by two popular Instagram fashion influencers @myforteisfashion and @stylebynelli, when they both posted their Pillow Challenge photo on 5th April 2020.

@myforteisfashion opted for a bright pink pillow, whilst @stylebynelli wore a blue one, both pairing it with a huge black and gold chunky belt, trainers, and matching coloured bag. Both of them are also doing exactly the same pose, with their hair in a bun, phone covering their face and hands doing the peace sign.

Who are @myforteisfashion and @stylebynelli?

Both are popular Instagram influencers from Sweden. They are both friends, and have amounted a combined 400 thousand followers on Instagram.

They both became popular on the photo sharing app through posting their outfits and fashion inspiration.

Even celebrities are getting involved in the Pillow Challenge!

The challenge has become so popular that now celebrities are posting photos in their pillow dresses.

Holly Ramsay, the daughter of world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, has braved the cold as she stripped down into her pillow whilst quarantining at their home in Rock, Cornwall. She funnily joked in the caption of the photo that she had "no clean clothes left".

And Halle Berry has without a doubt become the new queen of the Pillow Challenge, as the American actress posed with a long black pillow, resembling a classy midi dress and paired it with a matching black hat, sunglasses and stilettos.

