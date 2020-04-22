Who is artist Tom Croft? Meet the man behind Portraits for NHS Heroes on Instagram

A home made sign outside a house saying thank you NHS on April 08, 2020 in Aylesbury, England . There have been around 50,000 reported cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the United...
An Oxford-based artist has come up with an ingenious way of thanking NHS staff,

The NHS has long been the shining light of the UK, offering free healthcare to anyone who might need it.

And now, in the time of crisis we find ourselves in, the NHS staff who give up so much for us already are facing an even tougher test.

As a result, there are countless campaigns being set up for ordinary people to pass on their thanks to the NHS.

While 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore raising £25 million may be one way of giving back to the NHS, and Oxfordshire-based artist has come up with a more personal way of saying thank you.

 
 
 
Portraits for NHS Heroes

Rather than raising money to help the NHS, Tom Croft, an Oxford-based artist has come up with an ingenious way of saying thank you to NHS staff.

The method in question is painting portraits of NHS staff for free and it's a movement that's gaining nationwide traction.

While the movement was started by Tom, other artists have taken inspiration and are following suit.

 
 
 
Get to know Tom Croft

Tom Croft is a classically trained Oxfordshire-based artist who specialises in creating portraits packed with personality.

While Tom's currently heading the Portraits for NHS Heroes movement on social media, the artist has previously painted a host of big-name stars including former Manchester United players Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney.

You can find Tom Croft on social media on Twitter and Instagram while you can also head to his website for a quote on getting your own portrait painted.

Take a look at Tom's work

Tom Croft's Instagram page currently has over 120 posts and provides the perfect showcase for his work.

From famous faces to self-portraits and even a prompt to wash your hands, there's plenty to marvel at.

 
 
 
