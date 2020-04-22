Where are all the giant Astro heads in Fortnite? How to bounce off them!

A guide for where to find and how to bounce off all the giant Astro heads in Fortnite.

Fortnite is receiving a self-proclaimed Astronomical concert event very soon starring a rapper who must be very popular named Travis Scott. In addition to this upcoming concert that could possibly break the ten million concurrent players record established by Marshmello, Epic Games have also released a bunch of challenges which require you to find a set of giant Astro heads and bounce off of them.

The Travis Scott skin is now available in the Fortnite item shop prior to the Astronomical concert which will begin shortly. It's definitely a neat skin if you wish to run around the battlefield as someone who should pull up their damn trousers, or if you wish to kill people as a colourful Mysterio whose fish bowl has been spray painted by delinquents from the last Purge movie.

However, back to the crux of this guide, below you'll discover the marked locations for where to find all of the giant Astro heads in Fortnite.

FORTNITE: How to get the Travis Scott skin

How to bounce off Astro heads in Fortnite

You must drop on top of the Astro heads in order to bounce off them in Fortnite.

This means you'll want to glide on top of the Astro heads to bounce off all of them littered around the Fortnite map.

As for what bouncy heads you need to find, they're literally impossible to miss as they're terrifying bouncy castles moulded in Travis Scott's likeness.

Oh, and they're also painted gold which makes them stand out even more.

Where are all the giant Astro heads in Fortnite?

All of the giant Astro heads in Fortnite are situated around Sweaty Sands.

There are five giant Astro heads for you to find and bounce off to complete the Fortnite Astronomical challenge.

Again, these are near impossible to miss thanks to them being terrifying bouncy castles designed to resemble Travis Scott's face.

EPIC GAMES: Here's the Travis Scott concert times for Fortnite

Remember that when you find them you must land on top of the heads in order to bounce. You can't simply approach one and jump at it.