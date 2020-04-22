Two Premier League players have been watching Rangers, years since failed Ibrox pursuits

Rangers have two fans in Oli McBurnie and Kenny McLean.

Rangers are one of the best-supported clubs in Britain just by sheer numbers, so it's only natural that some player support the Gers too.

Oliver McBurnie is one of the best-known; the Sheffield United striker is often vocal about his support of Rangers having grown up supporting the club.

It now seems that McBurnie isn't the only Premier League player who loves Rangers, with Norwich City's Kenny McLean another one.

McBurnie has now told Open Goal that he travels up to watch Rangers whenever he can, and goes up with McLean when possible given that they room together at Scotland.

“I go to quite a few [Rangers games],” said “I could get away with it a lot more as a kid. Now when I go up it's a bit harder. Me and Kenny McLean are real good pals, that's my roommate at Scotland. We'll go up whenever we can because a lot of the games are on a Sunday.”

“So if we play on a Saturday we'll go up to Glasgow on the Saturday night and then go and watch the game on the Sunday. But the last few times I've been up it's not been great for us. I've been up for the semi-finals, even the game against Aberdeen we got beat. I think the last four games I've been to we got beat so I might hold off and stay away for a bit,” he added.

Whilst McBurnie's ties to Rangers come from his father, McLean did actually spend time in the Rangers youth ranks before being let go in 2008.

The 28-year-old is now starring in the Premier League with Norwich City, so a move to Rangers doesn't seem likely any time soon, even if he would surely love to go back one day.

Both players have actually been linked with Rangers in recent times; Steven Gerrard wanted McBurnie for £4million in 2018 according to The Sun, whilst Pedro Caixinha wanted McLean in 2017.

Rangers missed out on both players, but it's clear that they hold Rangers close to their hearts with their trips to Ibrox to watch the Gers.