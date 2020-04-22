Quick links

Turkish report claims Wolves have offered to sign £5m Premier League outcast

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers could offer Loris Karius a fresh start with his Liverpool career looking all-but over.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to hand Loris Karius a clean slate at Molineux with Fanatik claiming that the Liverpool goalkeeper has already agreed a shock move to Molineux.

No one deserves to be judged on their worst moments, right?

So while a German shot-stopper will always be tainted for that horror-show in the 2018 Champions League final, it should not be forgotten that he was one of the very best in the Bundesliga not so long ago.

There is a reason why Jurgen Klopp was so determined to bring Karius to Anfield in a £5 million deal in the summer of 2016. The Swabian native had made a name for himself in the Bundesliga with Mainz, famed for his outstanding reflexes and supreme self-confidence.

That innate belief drained away quickly at Liverpool but, at the age of just 26, Karius has plenty of time on his side as he looks to rebuild his career.

And Wolves could offer him such an opportunity. Reports in Turkey claim that, after a rather hit-and-miss loan spell at Besiktas, Nuno Espirito Santo’s ambitious outfit are set to offer Karius a fresh start.

The former Germany U21 international will likely replace the veteran John Ruddy, who is due to become a free agent on July. And with Wolves well placed to qualify for the Europa League for the second year in a row, Karius will not be short of opportunities even if he is likely to be a back-up at best to Rui Patricio in the Black Country.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

