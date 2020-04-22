TikTok: Fans support Troy Zarba after nudes leak online

TikTok star Troy Zarba has become the target of online hate and body shaming after the leak of his private nudes.

Being a TikTok star certainly comes with its benefits, and being able to make a career as a teenager out of making videos online definitely does sound appealing. But being a young adult in the public eye also has its downfalls, and where there are fans, there are also internet trolls out there to hurt you.

TikTokers have had their fare share of public drama this year, with private breakups and information being splashed all over social media. But the worst drama of all, which has existed in the celebrity world forever, is when private nudes are leaked.

And that is exactly what is happening in the TikTok world right now. Young TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and Tony Lopez have both had their private photos leaked this year, and unfortunately it's still continuing. The next victim was 18-year old Troy Zarba.

Who is TikTok star Troy Zarba?

Troy Zarba, better known online as Zarbruh, is a popular American TikToker with over three million followers on the video sharing app.

The teenager from Long Island, New York became popular for his lip syncing, dance and challenge videos.

He also has 700,000 followers on Instagram and has made a YouTube channel, but hasn't yet become popular on there.

Troy Zarba's mute response to his nudes being leaked

Troy has recently been involved in a bout of nasty internet drama after his private nudes were leaked online.

No one knows who exposed the photos or why, but in the weeks leading up to the leak, it was obvious that fans were urging to see the TikToker in a more exposed light. Fans joked around on Twitter, demanding to know whether the 18-year-old was 'packing' down below.

Troy has remained quiet on social media since the breach of privacy. He keeps his Twitter account private and hasn't posted on Instagram or TikTok for the past two days.

whoever leaked @zarbreh ‘s nudes. i hate you. that is absolutely ridiculous and immature for you to do something like that. — Madi Eichorn (@MadiEichorn) April 20, 2020

Fans rush to support Troy after his nudes were leaked

Fans have taken to Twitter in support of Troy, saying that nobody deserves to have their nudes leaked online, as it is a breach of their own personal privacy.

People need to think about his feelings before sharing personal information online, and it shows a sure lack of respect.

y’all need to grow up. @zarbreh is a human too and has feelings of his own. y’all always talk about being kind to one another but y’all never follow through, even if something gets leaked or not, respect is always needed. stop being childish and let the boy live in peace please. — alex (@notttalex) April 21, 2020