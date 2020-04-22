Tottenham labelled 'credible candidate' for £52m star - report

Dayot Upamecano has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur have been labelled a 'credible candidate' in the pursuit of Dayot Upamecano.

The RB Leipzig star is one of the most exciting young centre-backs in Europe, evident by his £52 million release clause [Kicker].

According to The Daily Mail in March, Tottenham are among the Premier League sides interested in the 21-year-old Frenchman.

And the feeling might be mutual, as France Football report that there's a realistic chance of Jose Mourinho bringing Upamecano to North London.

Spurs might well be in the market for a central defender when the transfer window opens.

That's because the long-serving Jan Vertonghen is out of contract in a couple of months and there doesn't seem to be much movement with regards to a new deal being tabled.

Replacing Vertonghen won't be easy, because the big Belgian has been a mainstay at the club for eight years, but if Upamecano is the man who comes in, Tottenham fans might not mind that one bit.

Whether they can afford that transfer fee or not, however, is another matter entirely.

Spurs, like every club across Europe, are struggling financially with the sudden drop in match-day revenue due to the ongoing health crisis.

And it remains to be seen how much money Daniel Levy is able to make available when the window opens.