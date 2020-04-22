Quick links

'They'll go after him': Souness predicts Liverpool will bid for hugely exciting 24-year-old

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be looking to strengthen his side's attack this summer.

Graeme Souness has told the Football Show that he expects Liverpool to go after Timo Werner this summer.

Werner has long been linked with a move to Liverpool, and the German striker has regularly praised the Reds publicly.

Souness now thinks that the signing has become a real possibility, as he believes Jurgen Klopp will want to strengthen his side’s attack for next term.

“I think up-front, that’s why Werner is being linked,” Souness said, when asked whether Liverpool needed to improve.

“I would think they’ll go after him.

 

“They are buying players that don’t need to go into the team and make an instant impression.

“They can cherry pick the best and that player doesn’t have to come and be a superstar from the first game onwards, so the pressure is off them in that respect. They can have a good look at what it takes to be a Liverpool player.”

It is thought that Liverpool’s plan is indeed to buy Werner and then ease him into first-team life.

With the Reds already having Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino available, Werner may have to play a rotational role first, before he breaks into their starting line-up.

Werner does have all the capabilities required to be a serious threat at Anfield though.

The German international has hit 27 goals for Leipzig this term, and if he could recreate those sort of figures in a Liverpool shirt, he would become an instant hit.

