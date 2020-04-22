'They compare me to Messi': Reported Wolves target models himself on Iniesta

Ambitious Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing another exciting prospect - Trabzonspor's Super Lig star Abdulkadir Omur.

Wolves linked Trabzonspor starlet Abdulkadir Omur is aware of those Lionel Messi comparisons though, speaking to Fanatik, it is another Barcelona legend who he idolises – playmaker Andres Iniesta.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out why one of the hottest prospects in Turkish football has been likened to arguably the greatest footballer of all time.

20-year-old Omur loves nothing more than cutting inside from the left wing, skipping past snapping challenges like a gazelle prancing through the prairie. Even his floppy mop of dark-brown hair offers a nostalgic reminder of a fresh-faced Messi in full flow.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a habit of luring some of Europe’s most exciting youngsters to Molineux and, according to Ajansspor, the four-time Turkey international has been lined up to follow in the footsteps of Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Pedro Neto and co.

And while Omur is understandably a huge fan of Messi, he instead models his game on the Argentine’s former Camp Nou sparring partner.

“I take inspiration from Iniesta,” says a fleet-footed forward who has Trabzonspor fans dreaming of a first Super Lig title since 1984. “(But) they compare me to Messi. I'm a fan of Messi.

“One of my biggest goals is to represent Turkey in the best way. My dream is to wear the shirt of Barcelona, ​​and of course to play with Messi.”

There are few sturdier stepping stones around than that of Wolves.

If Omur moves to Molineux and fulfils his vast potential under Nuno Espirito Santo, then a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share a dressing room with Barca’s number ten could eventually present itself.