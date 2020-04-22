The Willoughbys: Who voices Tim? Netflix animation boasts big talent

The Willoughbys has arrived on Netflix and is certainly worth the time, but who voices Tim?

For fans of animation, a very welcome treat has arrived in the form of The Willoughbys, which explores the true meaning of family while inviting us to embark on a charming adventure.

The Willoughbys: Who voices Tim?

In The Willoughbys, the character of Tim is voiced by Will Forte.

The 49-year-old is foremostly known as an actor, but also has credits as a writer, producer and comedian.

He's joined by a wonderful voice cast, as highlighted below:

Maya Rudolph as Nanny

Alessia Cara as Jane

Terry Crews as Commander Melanoff

Martin Short as Father

Jane Krakowski as Mother

Seán Cullen as Barnaby A & B

Ricky Gervais as The Cat

Brian Drummond as Baby Ruth / Phil / Yokel

Kris Pearn as Spoons McGee

Fiona Toth as Travel Agent

Now, let's take a moment to consider why Will Forte's voice is familiar...

Will Forte: Previous roles

According to IMDb, Will Forte already boasts a wealth of voicework, showcasing his talents in the likes of The Lego Movie (Abraham Lincoln), Bob's Burgers (Kurt / Mr. Grant), Gravity Falls (Tyler the Cute Biker), Moonbeam City (Rad Cunningham / Howligan), The Awesomes (Malocchio Jr.), American Dad (various), The Cleveland Show (various) and more.

He also voices Shaggy in the forthcoming film Scoob! which will no longer receive a theatrical release, instead, premiering in our homes.

As for general film work, the actor has starred in some fantastic comedies, including Good Boys (Max's Dad), Booksmart (Doug), Extra Ordinary (Christian Winter), A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Douglas Kenney), Nebraska (David Grant) and MacGruber (titular role).

There's lots of great TV work too; The Last Man on Earth (Phil Tandy Miller), 30 Rock (Paul / Thomas) etc.

He's also a celebrated presence on the iconic Saturday Night Live.

Fans praise The Willoughbys

So many fans have already expressed their thoughts of the film over on Twitter, describing it as perfect family viewing.

Check out a selection of tweets:

I just watched The Willoughbys

It is really funny and sweet! I hope it does well — ✨TheGoldenSun✨ (@TheGoldenSun01) April 22, 2020

The Willoughbys was wholesome ❤ — r¡fAee (@refereesidekick) April 22, 2020

Lovely @alessiacara song, some terrific voice acting talent, quirky animation and few moments of really well done oddball humour. #TheWilloughbys was great fun! pic.twitter.com/LXoJ3h6kfu — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) April 22, 2020

Highly recommend Netflix's "The Willoughbys" if you want a great feel good family movie. Great story and animation. — Drunkle Sanic (@Krakendad) April 22, 2020

"the willoughbys" on netflix is — (@ocamposamantha_) April 22, 2020

