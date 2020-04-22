How to buy the Supreme Covid-19 Box Logo T-Shirt - support charity HELP USA!

Huge fashion brand Supreme are helping to provide financial aid to support homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone is doing their bit to try and help with the pandemic in any way they can, either helping directly through making personal protective equipment and donating food, or indirectly through fundraising and giving money to various relief charities around the world.

The fashion industry has been hit badly by the pandemic, with retail stores closing and profits declining. But this isn't stopping the fashion industry from doing their bit to support Covid-19, and brands like Gucci, Armani, Kurt Geiger and Crocs are all doing their bit to help those in need.

Another brand that is helping during the crisis is Supreme. The popular high-end fashion streetwear brand is releasing a new version of its classic box logo t-shirt, and all the profits will go towards coronavirus pandemic relief.

What is Supreme?

Supreme is a famous American skateboarding shop and streetwear clothing brand.

It was established by James Jebbia in New York City in 1994, and is recognised for its prominent red box logo.

They have collaborated with a huge range of fashion brands including Nike, Vans, Comme des Garcons, Champion and Stone Island and are one of the most popular young adult fashion brands in the world.

How to buy the Supreme Covid-19 Box Logo T-Shirt

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Supreme have released a special edition version of their iconic box logo t-shirt that that are so famous for.

This t-shirt has their usual box logo, but swaps the block red design for a multicoloured floral one, with the Supreme name written in white. The design is an original artwork by Takashi Murakami, a contemporary Japanese artist.

The top will be on sale form 24th April 2020, and is designed to "support youth and families facing homelessness during the Covid-19 pandemic".

Unfortunately, it will only be available in the US and Canada and will retail at $60, but 100% of the profits will go to HELP USA, an American homelessness charity.

Other fashion brands are also supporting Covid-19 relief

Fashion companies all over the world are doing their bit to support the coronavirus pandemic.

High end British fashion brand Burberry are delivering 100,000 surgical masks to NHS workers, and using its factory in Yorkshire which usually produces their iconic trench coats, to manufacture gowns and masks for patients in British hospitals.

The CEO of fast fashion hub Pretty Little Thing, Umar Kamani has pledged to donate his March salary to help support smaller businesses who are struggling during the pandemic.

Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue, and high end designer Tom Ford have launched a fund and initiative called 'a common thread' to help young designers, retail workers and seamstresses pay their bills throughout this uncertain time.

