Stranded Deep: How to cure poison on PS4 and Xbox One after being bitten by a snake

How to cure yourself of poison in Stranded Deep on PS4 and Xbox One after being bitten by a blooming snake.

The survival game Stranded Deep has landed on PS4 and Xbox One after previously being available on Steam only via early access. While there's a lot to enjoy about the game, it's admittedly very difficult to get into as there's critters and hazardous objects you need to watch out for 24/7 like blooming snakes that will bite your buttocks in the dark of night. And, if and when this happens, you will need to cure yourself of poison.

As previously mentioned, Stranded Deep has only just become available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One meaning lots of players are becoming stranded on an island surrounded by a desert of deep water for the very first time. This means that these players will be excited and rush into survival living without knowing what's edible and what can't be stepped on without becoming poisoned.

If your character's body has been infected with a deadly toxin by being bitten by a snake or by stepping on something, below you'll discover how to cure yourself of poison.

STRANDED DEEP: Does the PS4 and Xbox One version include co-op multiplayer?

How do you get poisoned in Stranded Deep?

Sea and night snakes are just two ways you can become poisoned in Stranded Deep.

Night snakes hide themselves and will poison you in close proximity if you don't heed the warning of their hiss, meanwhile sea snakes will poison you in shallow waters.

Aside from snakes that are especially horrible for people with a phobia towards them, you can also become infected with a deadly toxin by swimming into Lion Fish.

However, it's not just living things that poison as you can also become poisoned by accidentally stepping on a sea urchin or a purple crown of thorns starfish.

How to cure poison in Stranded Deep

You need to combine a coconut flask with a pipi plant to cure yourself of poison in Stranded Deep.

Combining these two ingredients will allow you to craft an antidote in Stranded Deep so you can cure your character of poison right away.

PREDATOR HUNTING GROUNDS: Is it coming to Xbox One and Steam?

Unfortunately, Pipi can be a hard ingredient to find so you will need to do your best at avoiding the need for an antidote as much as possible.