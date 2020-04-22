Souness names the manager he wants at Newcastle when new owners takeover

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has led the Magpies into 13th place in the Premier League table this campaign.

Graeme Souness has told The Football Show that he wants Steve Bruce to be given a chance under Newcastle United’s new owners.

Newcastle’s takeover is expected to go through in the coming weeks, with Bruce’s future very uncertain.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri have both been linked with the Newcastle job.

But when asked who should be given the job, Souness felt that Bruce deserved to be backed.

“If it does [go through] Steve Bruce should be there. I think he’s done a fantastic job up there with limited resources. It’s a difficult job,” Souness said.

“But as is the way in football new people coming in will want their own men and that will be right across the football club.

“I’d imagine they would want someone to be a sexier name, a bigger name, but that doesn’t always guarantee success.”

The Daily Mirror claim that Bruce already knows that his place at Newcastle is under ‘serious threat’.

Bruce is expected to be given the chance to see the current campaign out, but Newcastle may well change in the summer.

Bruce has guided Newcastle into 13th place in the Premier League table this term, but he has fallen in for criticism for being too defensive from large sections of the Magpies’ support.

With Newcastle set to invest heavily in the summer, there are some doubts over whether Bruce is the right man to deliver a team which can challenge for the European spots, and it could be that a change is made sooner rather than later now.