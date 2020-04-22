'You deserved better': Leeds fans message figure sacked by Radrizzani

The former Leeds United boss remains popular among some fans.

Leeds United fans have proven their class with some nice messages for Thomas Christiansen on Twitter.

The former Whites boss and current head coach at Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise sent a message on social media yesterday.

In it, Christiansen showed a picture of the training session that he was heading via zoom, in quarantine.

The Denmark-born coach joined Leeds in the summer of 2017 as Garry Monk's successor, but lasted only until February of 2018 as the club wielded the axe following a poor run of results.

United were 10th in the Championship at the time of his sacking, but Leeds were flying for much of the first half of the campaign and kept six straight clean sheets early on in the 2017-18 campaign.

Despite the declining form, Christiansen, who was replaced by Paul Heckingbottom, was a popular figure among fans of the Elland Road club.

And here's how they responded to his tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

Hope you’re well Boss, Any plans on coming to Leeds to catch a game ?

Once Leeds, Always Leeds.

MOT — jon (@jonsmith_lufc) April 21, 2020

Love you Thomas pic.twitter.com/80wj5Dwwa5 — James Howson (@BigJimmy_V) April 21, 2020

You deserved better at us Thomas #lufc — Rudi Gerhard Rakner (@BergenWhites) April 21, 2020

Hope you are well #mot — Adam Weston (@textmaniac78) April 21, 2020

One of the best. We Always remember!

#monoAPOEL — Φεγγαράκης (@feggarakis) April 21, 2020

You deserved better at us Thomas #lufc — Rudi Gerhard Rakner (@BergenWhites) April 21, 2020

It all worked out for Leeds in the end, and the Whites were closing in on Premier League promotion prior to the global health crisis.

Now under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa, the West Yorkshire side were top of the Championship and boasted a seven-point cushion in the top two with nine games left.