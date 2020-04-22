Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'You deserved better': Leeds fans message figure sacked by Radrizzani

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The former Leeds United boss remains popular among some fans.

Thomas Christiansen manager of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on November 22, 2017 in...

Leeds United fans have proven their class with some nice messages for Thomas Christiansen on Twitter.

The former Whites boss and current head coach at Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise sent a message on social media yesterday.

In it, Christiansen showed a picture of the training session that he was heading via zoom, in quarantine.

The Denmark-born coach joined Leeds in the summer of 2017 as Garry Monk's successor, but lasted only until February of 2018 as the club wielded the axe following a poor run of results.

 

United were 10th in the Championship at the time of his sacking, but Leeds were flying for much of the first half of the campaign and kept six straight clean sheets early on in the 2017-18 campaign.

Despite the declining form, Christiansen, who was replaced by Paul Heckingbottom, was a popular figure among fans of the Elland Road club.

And here's how they responded to his tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

It all worked out for Leeds in the end, and the Whites were closing in on Premier League promotion prior to the global health crisis.

Now under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa, the West Yorkshire side were top of the Championship and boasted a seven-point cushion in the top two with nine games left.

Thomas Christiansen manager of Leeds United scratches his head during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on November 22, 2017 in...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch