If you're ready for a good cry, here are seven sad films on Disney Plus you need to watch.

The power of cinema can never be underestimated.

It can influence and shape the way we see the world, ourselves and others. Films can make us feel such a widespread tapestry of emotions, and of course, they can make us cry.

Although many will be looking for happy and lighthearted films to watch during the lockdown, there are some of us who are ready to tune into something a little more, well, sad.

So, we're offering up our picks of seven sad films available to stream on Disney+.

The relatively new streaming service has a great selection, but these ones really stand out. Also, we'd like to shout out some honourable mentions for The Lion King and Toy Story 3 before going ahead, for obvious reasons.

Sad films on Disney plus you need to watch

So, here goes...

Avengers: Endgame

This mammoth blockbuster was arguably the biggest cinematic event of the 2010s and perhaps even the century so far.

It offered a culmination of over ten year's of worldbuilding, encouraging us to applaud, laugh, gasp, and above all, hold back the tears.

One devastating moment stands out above the rest, but there are a number of moments perfectly positioned throughout the film which will have you reaching for the tissues, even if you're not entirely invested in the MCU. By the end, you'll likely be feeling emotionally drained, but nevertheless, thoroughly rewarded.

Bambi

While we've begun with an entry from 2019, we're already looking far back with Disney's 1942 classic, Bambi.

The studio unveiled some real tearjerkers across the decade, including such heartwrenching highlights as Dumbo and Pinocchio.

However, nothing managed to affect us quite like Bambi.

Disney has long explored themes of loss, presenting child characters separated from their parents. More so than the others, Bambi taught viewers valuable lessons in their early life, introducing most to death while also comforting children who have already lost. We've seen it in The Lion King and so forth, but long before then, Bambi resonated deeply.

It's a beautiful piece of work.

Edward Scissorhands

"Hold me..."

"I can't..." Yeah, the tears are already coming back!

Although many will argue that Tim Burton is somewhat in decline, there's no denying that he had something very special for quite some time. His ability to whisk audiences of all ages away into wonderfully revised fairytales is remarkable.

He did so brilliantly with Big Fish, but we'd have to say that his best - and saddest - film is Edward Scissorhands, featuring spellbinding performances from Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder.

Finding Nemo

We've pretty much come to realise that when going to see a Pixar film, it's best to bring some tissues just in case. If the lights go down and you don't have any, you simply feel unprepared.

Similarly to Bambi, Finding Nemo is a film very much concerned with loss. The opening sequence establishes that expertly, but the narrative is then enriched with wider themes of hope and family. We can identify a number of moments which choked us up - no spoilers! - so we couldn't leave this 2003 gem out of the running.

It may be Pixar's best.

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

This 1993 adventure comedy is actually a remake of the 1963 film The Incredible Journey, which was also based on Sheila Burnfod's novel of the same name.

It remains very nostalgic for nineties-kids, in particular, and boasts perfect voice performances from central trio Michael J. Fox (Chance), Sally Field (Sassy) and Don Ameche (Shadow).

Audiences can find lots to love here, but there's a certain scene which will have you frozen in suspense, praying for the best. Even upon rewatch, you're left with the same feeling.

If you've seen it, you'll know all too well.

Inside Out

"Take her to the moon for me..."

No, I'm not crying, you're crying! Well, let's face it, we were all crying.

Inside Out is a very special film, bridging the gap between colourful entertainment and intelligent study. Both adults and children can come away from the film feeling that they've learnt something, whether that's dealing with their own emotions or encouraging their kids to feel comfortable and at peace with theirs.

Pixar has become renowned for crafting for tales of universal importance, and with Inside Out, they proved that they're more imaginative than ever.

Up

If any film is able to completely break you with its opening scene, it's Pete Docter's Up.

Nobody who has seen it will ever forget it. We still can't quite believe they managed to pull it off; what a bold move, like seriously.

It's perhaps fitting to conclude on this because now you can head straight over to Disney+ and you'll be crying within fifteen minutes.

Yeah, our work here is done.

