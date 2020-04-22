Amazon: Selah and the Spades ending explained - audiences are divided

The film has arrived on Amazon and audiences want the Selah and the Spades ending explained.

The cinemas may be closed, but that doesn't exactly mean there are no new films...

Thank the stars above for streaming!

Before we all went into lockdown, we'd enjoyed a great start to the cinematic year in the UK thanks to such gems as The Gentlemen, 1917, Uncut Gems, Waves, The Lighthouse, Parasite and The Invisible Man.

Unfortunately, major releases like No Time to Die and Mulan were swiftly delayed and we've had to turn to the likes of Amazon and Netflix for new film content.

One film over on Amazon which has attracted attention recently is Selah and the Spades, written and directed by Tayarisha Poe and starring Lovie Simone in the titular role.

While it's provided satisfying viewing on the whole, some aren't exactly thrilled by the ending...

OUTER BANKS: Meet rising star Madelyn Cline

Amazon: Selah and the Spades

Let’s go back through it and recap for a moment...

The student body at Haldwell is separated into five factions and each one is in charge of helping the other with what they need. Our protagonist - Selah - heads the biggest of them all, which is the Spades. They supply things from alcohol to drugs.

However, the film follows her as she decides to pass the torch over to somebody new: Paloma, a sophomore. After she and her friend decide that Paloma’s perfect for the gig, they proceed to teach her the ins and outs of the game, demonstrating how to maintain power.

She swiftly adopts a number of responsibilities and it looks all set for her to be the new face of things. However, Selah still displays signs of hesitation when it comes to surrendering her monopoly over the school. It’s revealed this has been the case before, years prior.

THE BOYS ARE BACK! More Bulletproof on the way

Selah and the Spades: Ending explained

Tensions are high and we arrive at the prom, which has been organised by students due to the official celebration being cancelled. There, Selah dangerously decides to spike Paloma’s drink and we witness as she drifts in and out of her own awareness.

She then makes the decision to leave the prom but is pursued by Selah and Maxxie.

Things take an even more sinister turn when Paloma almost falls to her death, but the pair quickly work to save her.

As the three of them head back, it’s not entirely clear that a resolution has been reached. Selah is surely aware that it’s definitely the time for her to step aside and allow Paloma to take over, but the ending can still be considered ambiguous.

There’s no way of being totally sure that Selah will relinquish power, as there have now been multiple accounts of her refusing to do so. Secondly, can we really be confident that Paloma will want the position after the ordeal? There’s always the chance for revenge too.

Although the narrative could take any number of turns, the credits roll and we’re left to think that no matter the characters’ fates, Selah will have to give up somehow, whether peacefully after confronting her actions or disastrously, repeating past mistakes once again.

Selah and the Spades viewers head to Twitter

A number of audiences have voiced their thoughts over on Twitter, with many saying that they loved the film but felt the ending was lacking.

Considering there's no clear resolution, we're not surprised it has left some feeling unfulfilled.

Check out a selection of tweets:

the ending of Selah and the Spades doesn’t sit right with me. I need answers. — Danielle. (@dannydani_) April 19, 2020

Selah and the Spades is everything I've been looking for in a movie for quite some time. I'm still shaking after watching that ending. — Ayibatari (@awayowei) April 18, 2020

Selah and the Spades was crazy. Ending was definitely a 3/10 tho — Clarke (@ClarkeDenee) April 22, 2020

i liked selah and the spades right up til the ending lol but im glad its gonna be made into a series bc there are so many directions it could take — adriana (@ultralesbeam) April 21, 2020

the ending shot of selah and the spades.......you could just see it in her eyes. ate that up @SimoneLovie — yaJ (@notavegatarian) April 17, 2020

Selah And The Spades was amazing I just didn’t like the ending but I’m so excited about the tv series I know that’s bout to be lit pic.twitter.com/BNuzNxFMfH — ♣️ (@3Kourtney25) April 22, 2020

In other news, Lupita's dad riddle solved.