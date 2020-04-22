Reported £16m West Ham and Everton target makes clear statement on his future

West Ham United and Everton have been linked with Martin Braithwaite.

Reported West Ham United and Everton target Martin Braithwaite has told ESPN how he is sure he will see out his contract at Barcelona.

The former Middlesbrough forward made a shock switch to Barca.

Braithwaite joined from Leganes as Barcelona were allowed to make a replacement signing outside the January transfer window following an injury to Luis Suarez.

But the Denmark international has quickly been linked with an exit. According to Sport, West Ham and Everton are keen on him.

Speaking to ESPN, however, Braithwaite has dismissed exit talks.

"I am sure I am going to stay even more than four-and-a-half years that's how I see it in my head. Right now, I just want to go and play and enjoy and win titles with this team because that's what I am here to do,” Braithwaite explained.

Braithwaite posted six goals and two assists for Leganes in La Liga this season, before making his move to Barcelona.

The 28-year-old has since made just one start for the Catalans.

According to Sport, both parties are in agreement that Braithwaite will be sold if an offer of around £16 million arrives this summer.

West Ham and Everton have been linked, with both clubs looking to improve next season.

The Hammers have struggled to get the most out of big summer signing Sebastien Haller. While Jarrod Bowen and Felipe Anderson can support in attack, David Moyes’s side are still short on goals.

Everton, meanwhile, have found the net just 37 times in the Premier League this season – the Toffees netting 21 goals less than Leicester City.