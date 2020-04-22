Report: Yannick Bolasie sent back to Everton by Sporting

Everton man will play no further role for Portuguese club.

Yannick Bolasie's spell with Portuguese side Sporting has come to an end, report A Bola.

Bolasie had been on a season long loan with the Lisbon based side.

But now he has been sent back to the Toffees with Sporting no longer requiring his services.

A Bola report that Sporting manager Rúben Amorim is now planning ahead long term, and does not see the value in keeping loan players on.

Bolasie along with Real Madrid's Jese Rodriguez has been sent back to his club.

This was Bolasie's third loan away from Everton, following stints at Aston Villa and Anderlecht.

Bolasie was a regular for Sporting, playing seven Europa League games, and making 25 appearances in all competitions in total.

He scored two goals and provided five assists.

Now the 30-year-old awaits his next chapter. His contract at Everton runs until June 2021.