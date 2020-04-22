Quick links

Report: World Cup winner may follow his heart, giving West Ham hope of deal

Juventus player Sami Khedira during a training session at JTC on March 10, 2020 in Turin, Italy.
West Ham United continue to be linked with Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira may seek a move to the Premier League amid alleged interest from West Ham United.

It's claimed that Juventus are considering terminating Khedira's contract this summer, as his time with the club is ultimately over, five years since joining from Real Madrid.

The report states that Khedira's 'heart' may see him pursue a move to London to be with his fiancee, with West Ham believed to be keen.

 

It seems that, if West Ham do want to land Khedira, then they won't have to pay much or anything to get him, with Juventus ready to let him walk.

Khedira, 33, has only made 17 appearances this season, but he has largely impressed for Juve since his 2015 move from Real Madrid, notching 21 goals and 13 assists in 144 games for the club.

Khedira has enjoyed a glittering career, winning La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid as well as four Serie A titles with Juventus and the World Cup with Germany.

Now approaching the latter stages of his career, Khedira may not be quite the player he was when he made his move to Juve, and that must be a concern for West Ham.

For too long, the Hammers have invested big wages on ageing players with no resale value, with Khedira fitting that description, and whilst David Moyes needs midfield reinforcements, a move for the German may not make the most sense.

